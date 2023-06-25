BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :"Lost in the stars," a domestic suspense crime film, continued to top China's daily box office chart on Saturday, the last day of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film grossed 164.14 million Yuan (about 22.86 million U.S. Dollars) on Saturday, leading the Chinese daily box office for the fourth day in a row since its limited release last Wednesday.

Adapted from the Soviet film "Trap for Lonely Man," the movie follows the story of a wife who mysteriously disappears during an overseas trip but suddenly turns up just as her husband's search for her came to nothing.

Domestic romance "love Never Ends," kept the second place on Saturday's box office chart on its fourth day of screening, with a daily earning of 26.68 million yuan.

It was followed by "Never Say Never," a domestic drama directed by and starring famous actor Wang Baoqiang. Now on a limited release, the film pocketed 20.02 million yuan on Saturday.