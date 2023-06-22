(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :"Lost in The stars," a domestic suspense crime film, topped the Chinese daily box office chart on Wednesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

Scheduled to hit theaters Thursday, the first day of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the film pocketed over 36.60 million Yuan (about 5.10 million U.S. Dollars) in preview sales on Wednesday.

Adapted from the Soviet film "Trap for Lonely Man," the movie follows the story of a wife who mysteriously disappears during an overseas trip but suddenly turns up just as her husband's search for her came to nothing.

"love Never Ends," a domestic romance, on Wednesday secured second place with 27.45 million yuan in revenue secured on its first screening day.

It was followed by "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," the latest sequel in the Transformers franchise, which pocketed about 13.43 million yuan on Wednesday.