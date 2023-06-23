Open Menu

Domestic Suspense Film "Lost In The Stars" Tops China's Box Office Chart

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Domestic suspense film "Lost in the Stars" tops China's box office chart

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) --:"Lost in the stars," a domestic suspense crime film, topped the Chinese daily box office chart on Thursday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film grossed 158.42 million Yuan (around 22.06 million U.S.

Dollars) on its full opening day, which fell on the first day of this year's Dragon Boat Festival holiday. The film pocketed 36.60 million yuan in preview sales on Wednesday.

Adapted from the Soviet film "Trap for Lonely Man," the movie follows the story of a wife who mysteriously disappears during an overseas trip but suddenly turns up just as her husband's search for her came to nothing.

"love Never Ends," a domestic romance, ranked second on Thursday's box offic

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Wife Man From Million Love

Recent Stories

Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-bo ..

Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-border terrorism'

3 minutes ago
 Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

37 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution explores enhanci ..

National Human Rights Institution explores enhancing cooperation with Bahraini c ..

37 minutes ago
 FM will undertake two-day official visit to Japan ..

FM will undertake two-day official visit to Japan from July 2

1 hour ago
 Titanic sub tragedy: Pakistan expresses condolence ..

Titanic sub tragedy: Pakistan expresses condolences to Dawood family

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2023

3 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Al Ain to host International Biology Olympiad with ..

Al Ain to host International Biology Olympiad with 320 students from 80 countrie ..

4 hours ago
 Egypt restores Queen Teti Sheri pyramid, discovers ..

Egypt restores Queen Teti Sheri pyramid, discovers King Ahmose era cemetery

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed send condol ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed send condolences to PM of East Timor on d ..

10 hours ago
 UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

14 hours ago
 UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable ..

UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable tourism growth at G20 Tourism ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous