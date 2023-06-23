BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) --:"Lost in the stars," a domestic suspense crime film, topped the Chinese daily box office chart on Thursday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film grossed 158.42 million Yuan (around 22.06 million U.S.

Dollars) on its full opening day, which fell on the first day of this year's Dragon Boat Festival holiday. The film pocketed 36.60 million yuan in preview sales on Wednesday.

Adapted from the Soviet film "Trap for Lonely Man," the movie follows the story of a wife who mysteriously disappears during an overseas trip but suddenly turns up just as her husband's search for her came to nothing.

"love Never Ends," a domestic romance, ranked second on Thursday's box offic