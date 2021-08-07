UrduPoint.com

Dominant China Wrap Up Olympic Diving Competition With 7th Gold

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Dominant China wrap up Olympic diving competition with 7th gold

Tokyo, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :China underlined its dominance in the Olympic diving pool on Saturday, with Cao Yuan winning the men's 10m platform to make it seven golds in eight events for the nation at the Tokyo Games.

Compatriot Yang Jian took silver while Britain's Tom Daley added the bronze medal to an emotional gold in the 10m synchronised -- the only event China failed to win.

Cao and Yang were in pole position throughout most of the 10m platform competition, finishing boh qualifiers and semi-finals in the two top slots.

And Cao was strong from the start in the final, earning three 10s on his first dive, and finishing with 582.35 points, just ahead of Yang, with 580.40.

Daley battled hard, grabbing pole position in two of the six rounds, but a disappointing score for his armstand back three somersaults in round four pushed him down the table and gave his Chinese competitors an opening.

The British diver, who is a prominent voice on gay rights and has won cult status for his hobby of knitting poolside to calm his nerves, ended with 548.25.

Cao, 26, becomes the first athlete to win gold in all three diving disciplines, having taken the 3m springboard top spot in Rio and the 10m synchronised in London.

He took in his win calmly, telling reporters he was "pretty satisfied" and crediting the positive pressure created by his teammates with propelling him.

"It's healthy competition," he said. "We want to help each other get better." And he said he had no trouble focusing even as he slipped behind Daley during the competition.

"I put the focus on myself and make sure the next dive I perform has no errors," he added.

World champion Yang, who performed the highest difficulty dive of the final, said he "felt I was diving at my level".

The 27-year-old joked with the official handing over his medal, making for the gold before picking up the silver with a smile and hanging it around his neck.

"Obviously there's a little regret within me that it's silver," he said.

For Daley though there was nothing but smiles.

"I just feel extremely happy with these Games, how they've turned out," said the four-time Olympian, whose years-long pursuit of a gold finally ended last week in the synchronised final.

"I've just tried to tell myself to have fun and enjoy it. I'm at the Olympic Games, my fourth one, how cool is that?" Daley has made headlines out of the pool with his recently acquired love of knitting, which he has described as his "secret weapon" and a way to calm his nerves between dives.

His Instagram account showcasing his creations has more than a million followers and he has harnessed the interest to encourage donations to a brain tumour charity, to honour his father, who died of brain cancer.

Daley paid tribute to his father last week as he won his gold, and said Saturday that the long wait for the medal was worth it because it meant his son was around to witness it.

"My son's watched me become an Olympic champion, so I'm extremely happy with that," he said.

He left the door open for a possible return to the Games in Paris in 2024, particularly if a mixed-gender diving competition is introduced.

"That might be worth coming back for," he said.

Related Topics

China Died London Jian Paris Tokyo Gay Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Cancer Event All From Top Million Instagram Weapon Love

Recent Stories

59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s f ..

Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s first wind farm

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted dr ..

Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted driving&#039; violations in H1 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Parliamentarians urged to ensure easy access to in ..

Parliamentarians urged to ensure easy access to information on violence against ..

34 minutes ago
 Russia's Freestyle Wrestler Rashidov Wins Olympic ..

Russia's Freestyle Wrestler Rashidov Wins Olympic Bronze in Men's 65 Kg Weight C ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Post opens Amazon Facilitation Centers in ..

Pakistan Post opens Amazon Facilitation Centers in various major cities

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.