Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Manchester City taught Leicester a lesson in challenging for the Premier League title with a dominant 3-1 win at the Etihad to close to within one point of the second-placed Foxes.

Goals from Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus ended Leicester's 11-match unbeaten run after Jamie Vardy's opener to ensure Liverpool's lead at the top of the table remains 10 points.