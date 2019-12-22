UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dominant Man City End Leicester's Unbeaten Run

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 01:50 AM

Dominant Man City end Leicester's unbeaten run

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Manchester City taught Leicester a lesson in challenging for the Premier League title with a dominant 3-1 win at the Etihad to close to within one point of the second-placed Foxes.

Goals from Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus ended Leicester's 11-match unbeaten run after Jamie Vardy's opener to ensure Liverpool's lead at the top of the table remains 10 points.

Related Topics

Liverpool Leicester Lead From Top Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends closing ceremony of Sharjah ..

2 hours ago

India now being named as extremist state globally: ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohamed Al Mur ..

2 hours ago

Ancelotti, Arteta suffer Everton's Arsenal stalema ..

2 hours ago

Messi shines in sparkling Barcelona Christmas stro ..

2 hours ago

Reputed international publication slam India for r ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.