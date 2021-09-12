UrduPoint.com

Dominant New Zealand Overwhelm Dogged Argentina In Rugby Championship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 03:00 PM

Dominant New Zealand overwhelm dogged Argentina in Rugby Championship

Gold Coast, Australia, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :A rampant New Zealand scored five tries as they eventually ran away to a 39-0 victory over a defensively dogged Argentina in their Rugby Championship clash at the Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast Sunday.

The scoreline did not fully reflect the All Blacks' dominance with Argentina producing a heroic defensive effort that included 200 tackles.

In the opening match of a double-header -- with Australia against South Africa to follow -- the All Blacks secured their third bonus point in as many matches to stay top of the championship table.

New Zealand were determined not to be caught napping as they were last year when Los Pumas beat the All Blacks for the first time.

And Rieko Ioane, a late addition to the New Zealand starting line-up when Anton Lienert-Brown was sidelined by a troublesome hamstring, was gifted the opening try of the match in the first 10 minutes.

As the All Blacks swept towards the line, Bautista Delguy attempted an intercept but could only knock the ball back over the line and Ioane pounced for the try.

With New Zealand enjoying nearly 70 percent possession for most of the first half, only an exceptional Argentina rearguard kept the scoreline to 7-0 after 30 minutes.

The Pumas stayed competitive, despite being starved of possession, winning scrum penalities, stealing two lineouts and winning 13 turnovers.

But in the closing stages of the first half the All Blacks scored twice to turn around 22-0 ahead.

Jordie Barrett was denied a try when he fielded a cross-kick but came down on the dead ball line.

Santiago Cordero intercepted a pass from Ioane to an unmarked George Bridge and Asafo Aumua was held up over the line.

But as much as the All Blacks dominated possession and territory they could not break the resolute Argentinian defence and eventually resorted to a Beauden Barrett penalty in the 33rd minute to move the scoreboard.

Then, in the closing stages of the first half, which went for 43 minutes, Sevu Reece and Dalton Papalii added tries for the All Blacks with Pablo Matera, one of Argentina's most effective tacklers, in the sin bin after referee Nic Berry warned about repeated infringements.

With Matera still off the field at the start of the second half, Beauden Barrett stepped around three tacklers before flicking a one-handed pass to Luke Jacobson for a fourth try.

But with the All Blacks so dominant, impatience took over and several attacks at the line fell short before Jacobson scored his second after replacement prop Carlos Muzzio was yellow carded as Argentina again suffered disciplinary problems.

Related Topics

Dead Australia Gold Coast Resolute George Dalton Argentina South Africa Turkish Lira Sunday All From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints director of Sharjah ..

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints director of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority

2 minutes ago
 Etihad enhances &#039;Verified to Fly&#039; servic ..

Etihad enhances &#039;Verified to Fly&#039; service to make travel easier

1 hour ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: ..

Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: Austrian Minister of Economy

2 hours ago
 Inclusive transitions from UN peacekeeping mission ..

Inclusive transitions from UN peacekeeping missions are critical for sustaining ..

3 hours ago
 UAE supports global innovation with international ..

UAE supports global innovation with international conferences, events and awards

4 hours ago
 Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.