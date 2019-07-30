London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Dominic Cummings, picked last week by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be his top adviser, is a combative and unorthodox political strategist credited with masterminding the unexpected 2016 Brexit vote victory.

The director of the official Leave campaign, Cummings is hailed as an innovative disruptor who will bring his win-at-all-costs mentality to delivering Brexit -- alongside an instinct for radical reform of government.

Portrayed by actor Benedict Cumberbatch as a tortured genius in a tv drama this year about the EU referendum, the 47-year-old is not your typical political aide.

Famously described by ex-prime minister David Cameron as a "career psychopath", Cummings is a divisive figure within British conservative circles who has made a host of enemies with his acid-tongued approach to political debate.

He has been compared to Steve Bannon, US President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, and is similarly a keen student of military theories and tactics.

Cummings' elevation, like Bannon's, is seen as a risky move, with some sceptical that his uncompromising and caustic style can succeed at the heart of British government.