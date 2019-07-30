UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dominic Cummings: Downing Street's Disruptor In Chief

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 09:50 AM

Dominic Cummings: Downing Street's disruptor in chief

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Dominic Cummings, picked last week by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be his top adviser, is a combative and unorthodox political strategist credited with masterminding the unexpected 2016 Brexit vote victory.

The director of the official Leave campaign, Cummings is hailed as an innovative disruptor who will bring his win-at-all-costs mentality to delivering Brexit -- alongside an instinct for radical reform of government.

Portrayed by actor Benedict Cumberbatch as a tortured genius in a tv drama this year about the EU referendum, the 47-year-old is not your typical political aide.

Famously described by ex-prime minister David Cameron as a "career psychopath", Cummings is a divisive figure within British conservative circles who has made a host of enemies with his acid-tongued approach to political debate.

He has been compared to Steve Bannon, US President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, and is similarly a keen student of military theories and tactics.

Cummings' elevation, like Bannon's, is seen as a risky move, with some sceptical that his uncompromising and caustic style can succeed at the heart of British government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote Student Trump Benedict Cumberbatch David Cameron Brexit 2016 TV Government Top

Recent Stories

Agriculture Emergency Plan to be approved soon: Ja ..

9 hours ago

Promotion of cotton top priority of govt: Agricult ..

9 hours ago

Punjab Chief Minister shakes hand with all partici ..

9 hours ago

WASA MD for early drainage of rainwater

9 hours ago

Man kills wife in Faisalabad

9 hours ago

Civil Defence officials defuse two hand grenades a ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.