Dominic Cummings: Johnson ally turned bomb-throwing foe

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Brexit mastermind Dominic Cummings, the notoriously combative former top adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is not shirking his latest fight -- but this time has the UK leader himself in his sights.

Cummings, 49, had lain low after acrimoniously quitting Downing Street in December. But he returned with a bang a month ago, releasing a 1,100-word blog that detailed a series of explosive allegations against the Conservative leader.

After a more recent deluge of tweets attacking Johnson's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, he is now set to follow up in person at a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

Commentators said Johnson should have seen the offensive coming, after reportedly personally briefing newspaper editors to accuse Cummings of being behind a drip-feed of incriminating leaks.

"He (Cummings) is a man who takes nuclear weapons to a pillow fight. He has had months to copy emails and messages. There are rumours he has audio recordings," Sunday Times political editor Tim Shipman wrote after the blog appeared.

"Johnson's (poll) numbers remain buoyant," he added, before the Conservatives did well in English local elections on May 6.

"But voters hate chaos and division and Tory MPs dislike melodrama."Chaos, division and drama are Cummings' disruptive speciality. With Johnson as the charismatic frontman, he was the strategist behind the "Vote Leave" campaign that saw Britain narrowly vote in 2016 to quit the European Union.