(@FahadShabbir)

New York, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Second seed Dominic Thiem bulldozed Australia's Alex de Minaur in straight sets Wednesday to reach the US Open semi-finals.

The Austrian defeated the 21st seed 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in just 2hr 4min inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.