UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dominican Republic And Netherlands Establish Caribbean Maritime Borders

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:00 AM

Dominican Republic and Netherlands establish Caribbean maritime borders

Santo Domingo, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Dominican Republic and the Netherlands, which has several Caribbean islands including Aruba and Curacao, signed an agreement Monday establishing their maritime borders in the region, the Dominican government and Dutch ambassador said.

"The Dominican Republic signed with the Kingdom of the Netherlands a maritime delineation agreement that establishes the border between the two parties in the Caribbean Sea," the Dominican Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"Today, we made history with a maritime delineation agreement. An important event for security and development," Dutch Ambassador Annemieke Verrijp said on Twitter.

The Netherlands claims a string of islands in the region: Aruba, Curacao, Sint Maarten and the territories of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba.

"We have six maritime borders. In 1978, we delineated the ocean territory with Colombia, and in 1979 with Venezuela. Since then, we haven't done that with the remaining four countries," Dominican Foreign Affairs Minister Roberto Alvarez said on Twitter.

"Today we have made an agreement with the Netherlands," he wrote.

The other three countries are Haiti, Britain, which owns Turks and Caicos, and the United States, which owns Puerto Rico.

The Dominican ministry said in the statement that it would give "the greatest possible attention" and "necessary resources" to establishing those boundaries as well.

It said that the Dominican Republic and the Netherlands would "facilitate development and scientific marine research in their areas."str-pgf/caw/jfx

Related Topics

Twitter Dominican Republic United States Colombia Netherlands Venezuela Haiti Border Event Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

43 minutes ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

11 hours ago

LDA retrieve plots from land grabbers

9 hours ago

Anti-LGBT Community Protesters March to UN Office ..

9 hours ago

French Embassy Refuses to Comment on Champagne Gro ..

9 hours ago

26 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.