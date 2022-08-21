UrduPoint.com

Dominican Unbeatens Garcia, Puello Take WBA World Titles

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Dominican unbeatens Garcia, Puello take WBA world titles

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Unbeaten Dominicans Hector Garcia and Alberto Puello won World Boxing Association titles on Saturday in championship bouts at Hollywood, Florida.

Garcia took the WBA super featherweight world title with a unanimous decision over Venezuela's Roger Gutierrez.

Judges gave the 30-year-old southpaw the victory by one score of 118-110 and two scores of 117-111.

"Thank God for this victory after so much sacrifice," Garcia said through a translator. "The victory was very important for me and for my country." Puello took a split decision over Russian Batyr Akhmedov to capture the vacant WBA super lightweight world crown, becoming the first Dominican world champion in the 140-pound division.

"I gave the second title to the Dominican Republic," Puello said through a translator. "The party has already started." Puello improved to 21-0 while Akhmedov fell to 9-2 as two judges scored the fight 117-111 for Puello while the third saw it 115-113 for Akhmedov.

Puello felt insulted by the Russian after he earlier rejected Puello as a sparring partner in a training camp.

"He said I couldn't be in his camp because I didn't have enough talent," Puello said. "I showed him tonight." Garcia improved to 16-0 with his eighth consecutive triumph while Gutierrez, 27, fell to 26-4 with one drawn by dropping the second defense of his 130-pound division crown.

The fight with Garcia was postponed from last month after Gutierrez caught Covid-19, making it a full year since his prior bout.

Garcia landed a hard left to the champion's head in the fourth round and tagged Gutierrez to the body in the fifth, the challenger setting the early pace.

The South American battled back late, landing a hard right and solid left hook in the 11th round and both kept punching to the final bell.

"I was looking for that super punch that would knock him down the last three rounds," Garcia said. "But it wasn't there."

Related Topics

World Russia Split Florida Dominican Republic Venezuela God From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Boxing

Recent Stories

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

9 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

9 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

9 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

9 hours ago
 Ukrainian Forces Launch Artillery Strike on Zapori ..

Ukrainian Forces Launch Artillery Strike on Zaporizhzhia NPP - Enerhodar Authori ..

9 hours ago
 NDMA alerts provincial emergency depts amid flash ..

NDMA alerts provincial emergency depts amid flash flooding forecast in Balochist ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.