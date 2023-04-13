Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Dominion V. Fox News: Major Defamation Case Heads To Trial

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Dominion v. Fox News: major defamation case heads to trial

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :A closely-watched civil trial that pits vote machine maker Dominion against Fox News and tests the extent of free speech rights for media in America -- even when broadcasting alleged election falsehoods -- is due to start Thursday with jury selection.

The proceedings could be one of the most consequential defamation cases ever heard in the United States and threaten financial and reputational damage for Rupert Murdoch's conservative tv network.

The stakes "are pretty high for Fox News," Nicole Hemmer, a historian specializing in media at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, told AFP.

Dominion Voting Systems sued Fox News in a Delaware court in March 2021 for $1.6 billion.

It alleges that the 24-hour news behemoth promoted Donald Trump's false claims that its machines were used to rig the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Joe Biden.

The company argues that Fox News aired the falsehoods while knowing they were untrue.

Dominion says that the network began endorsing Trump's conspiracy narrative because the channel was losing its audience after it became the first television outlet to call Arizona for Biden, projecting the Democrat would win the presidency.

Fox News denies committing defamation. It claims it was only reporting on Trump's allegations, not supporting them, and is protected by free speech rights enshrined in the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

A judge last month denied a bid by the right-leaning network to have the suit dismissed and ordered the case to go to trial.

"If found responsible for defamation, the network will potentially face a judgment in the neighborhood of $1 billion -- not enough to bankrupt the network, but enough to have real ramifications for its future planning and overall financial health," said Hemmer.

But that is a big if, as it is difficult for plaintiffs to win defamation suits in the United States due to the First Amendment.

Related Topics

Election Vote Company Trump Nashville United States March 2020 Media TV Billion Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2023

57 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th April 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE stock markets rally continues

UAE stock markets rally continues

7 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Al-Sayegh meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs, ..

Al-Sayegh meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Trade of ..

8 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Endowments Stra ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Endowments Strategy

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.