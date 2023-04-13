Dominion v. Fox News: major defamation case heads to trial

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :A closely-watched civil trial that pits vote machine maker Dominion against Fox News and tests the extent of free speech rights for media in America -- even when broadcasting alleged election falsehoods -- is due to start Thursday with jury selection.

The proceedings could be one of the most consequential defamation cases ever heard in the United States and threaten financial and reputational damage for Rupert Murdoch's conservative tv network.

The stakes "are pretty high for Fox News," Nicole Hemmer, a historian specializing in media at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, told AFP.

Dominion Voting Systems sued Fox News in a Delaware court in March 2021 for $1.6 billion.

It alleges that the 24-hour news behemoth promoted Donald Trump's false claims that its machines were used to rig the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Joe Biden.

The company argues that Fox News aired the falsehoods while knowing they were untrue.

Dominion says that the network began endorsing Trump's conspiracy narrative because the channel was losing its audience after it became the first television outlet to call Arizona for Biden, projecting the Democrat would win the presidency.

Fox News denies committing defamation. It claims it was only reporting on Trump's allegations, not supporting them, and is protected by free speech rights enshrined in the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

A judge last month denied a bid by the right-leaning network to have the suit dismissed and ordered the case to go to trial.

"If found responsible for defamation, the network will potentially face a judgment in the neighborhood of $1 billion -- not enough to bankrupt the network, but enough to have real ramifications for its future planning and overall financial health," said Hemmer.

But that is a big if, as it is difficult for plaintiffs to win defamation suits in the United States due to the First Amendment.