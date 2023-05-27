UrduPoint.com

'Don Goyo's Angry': The Legends Behind Rumbling Mexican Volcano

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 09:30 AM

'Don Goyo's angry': the legends behind rumbling Mexican volcano

Xalitzintla, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :In the foothills of Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano, locals have their own beliefs about why ash is recently raining down on them -- and it has little to do with conventional science.

According to legend, the spirit of the volcano located 70 kilometers (about 45 miles) southeast of Mexico City is embodied by a man known locally as "Don Goyo." And when he gets upset, "El Popo" starts to rumble as it has for more than a week.

"Don Goyo's angry because they didn't put out his offering," said Jose Luis, a 55-year-old charcoal seller in Xalitzintla, the community closest to Popocatepetl.

Some residents even report having seen the mountain incarnate appear before them.

Jose Marcos said that when he was a child, Don Goyo -- full name Gregorio Chino Popocatepetl -- came to his house for a glass of water and a taco.

"We asked him 'who are you?' He said: 'Don't you know me? I'm Gregorio Chino Popocatepetl. I'm the volcano,'" the 77-year-old farmer said.

Every year on March 12, residents mark the day known as Don Goyo's birthday.

Hundreds of people approach the crater to offer typical dishes, liquor, flowers and clothes, and sing a traditional song.

This year, however, authorities restricted access to the site due to the increased danger, dismaying locals who warned that it would anger the mountain's spirit.

"We've already asked Don Goyo to wait for us until next year," local mayor Gumaro Sandre Popoca told AFP.

- Tragic love story - Life in Xalitzintla, home to about 2,000 inhabitants, revolves around volcanoes.

The walls are dotted with images of Popocatepetl and the neighboring Iztaccihuatl volcano.

Mediums who claim to communicate with "Don Goyo" are influential figures in the community.

One of them, Nazario Castro, blames people who enter the exclusion zone to take selfies for upsetting the volcano.

"They're provoking it because they go up" to take pictures and "it starts to thunder," Castro said.

Isabel, a restaurant owner in the town, said that as an 11-year-old girl she also saw the man who embodies Popocatepetl.

"He comes down from the mountain. He's tall, with white hair and green eyes," she said.

"He scared me. I ran home and got under the bed," added the 54-year-old, who did not want to give her full name for fear of being called a "gossip." But she enthusiastically recounted a pre-Hispanic love story involving Popocatepetl and Iztaccihuatl.

According to legend, Iztaccihuatl ("white woman" in the Indigenous Nahuatl language) was the daughter of a local chief who fell in love with a handsome warrior called Popocatepetl ("smoking mountain").

But Popocatepetl was sent to war and a lovelorn Iztaccihuatl died of grief.

When the warrior returned, he found her body and carried it to the mountain, where both were covered with snow and became majestic volcanoes.

For the past week, "El Popo," which awoke from decades of slumber in 1994, has unnerved locals with several explosions and repeated emissions of ash, gasses and molten rock.

Authorities increased their warning level to one step below red alert, which, if reached, would mean evacuation for thousands of people living near the volcano.

While some residents have already left as a precaution, others prefer to stay.

"We're not afraid," said Eufemia de Jesus Ramos, who sells birds at an animal market in San Andres Calpan, about 25 kilometers from Popocatepetl.

"If we leave, the thieves will take advantage of it," the 65-year-old said.

Related Topics

Snow Water Died Castro Alert San Andres Man Mexico City Mexico SITE March Women Market From Singer Pakistan Limited Love

Recent Stories

DIMC to organise the 32nd edition of Al Gaffal 60f ..

DIMC to organise the 32nd edition of Al Gaffal 60ft Dhow Race next Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2023

10 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 UAE qualify for 2023 ANOC World Beach Games

UAE qualify for 2023 ANOC World Beach Games

7 hours ago
 National Human Rights Committee holds 15th meeting ..

National Human Rights Committee holds 15th meeting to review results of UPR

9 hours ago
 Water supply to remain affected for 3 days in most ..

Water supply to remain affected for 3 days in most parts of Hyderabad

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.