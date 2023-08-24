Open Menu

Donald Ducks Debate As Rivals Rough Up Ramaswamy

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Milwaukee, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :It is the widely-recognized party symbol uniting Republicans, but the only elephant in the room at the first US presidential debate was the one that didn't show up.

"Trump's on the stage every day. He gives two-hour speeches," Donald Trump's eldest son Don Jr told AFP, explaining his father's decision to skip the event.

"He spends more time with the press -- even the ones that hated him, even when he was president -- than anyone." The younger Trump was upbeat about his father's 2024 election prospects, but angry at being blocked from the press interview area by Fox news, organizers of the Republican candidates' debate in Milwaukee.

"It's also why Trump was 100 percent right to not go to this debate. It's beneath him and when you know that you're walking into a set-up because of exactly these kinds of circumstances," he seethed.

The former president piled insult on injury with an interview aired just as the two-hour spectacle was getting underway.

In Trump's absence, fast-talking newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy benefited from being near center stage, and got many of the loudest cheers with his culture war talking points.

But he might as well have had a "kick me" sign on his back as he described himself as "the only person on stage who is not bought and paid for." Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley accused him of "wanting to hand Ukraine to Russia" while former New Jersey governor Chris Christie complained he'd "had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like Chat GPT." While Trump may have been missing in action, his supporters and aides made their presence felt in baking Milwaukee, poking fun at 44-year-old DeSantis, who positions himself as Trump's main challenger.

A group of Trump fans marched around the venue sporting DeSantis face masks and chanting pro-Trump slogans.

