Kennedy Space Center, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump, witnessing the launch Saturday of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a historic first private crewed flight into space, said of the event: "It's incredible." "This is just the beginning," he said. "It's really something special.

" "Space will be one of the most important things we have ever done," Trump added, noting that "nobody does it like us."The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket with veteran NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley aboard blasted off smoothly to start its 19-hour voyage to the International Space Station.

It was the first crewed flight from US soil since the space shuttle program ended in 2011.