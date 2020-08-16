Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalized for an undisclosed illness, the US president said in a statement.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight," Trump said in a White House statement.

"He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever."