UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Donated Heart Survives Helicopter Crash In California

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 09:50 AM

Donated heart survives helicopter crash in California

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Talk about a brave heart, a donated heart was alive and pumping Monday after surviving the crash of the helicopter transporting the organ to a California hospital and then falling out of the hands of a medical worker who retrieved it.

Footage of the incident on Friday showed the aircraft lying on its side on the roof of the University of Southern California's Keck Hospital in east Los Angeles.

The aircraft had flown from a hospital in southern California with the donor heart for a transplant and crashed for unknown reasons on the USC hospital helipad.

Video footage showed fire crews retrieving the organ and handing it over to a medical worker in hospital scrubs.

The worker then trips on a metal plate and falls over as another hospital employee rushes to pick up the precious package.

A hospital spokesperson told AFP that the organ was successfully transplanted on Friday, and the patient was doing well.

"The heart itself was fine after being dropped," the spokesperson said.

Officials said all three people on board the aircraft were doing well, although the pilot had suffered minor injuries.

Related Topics

Fire Fine Los Angeles All From Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

29 minutes ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

8 hours ago

Wales’ global reach extends far to the Middle Ea ..

9 hours ago

UAE chairs joint ministerial meeting between GCC a ..

9 hours ago

No accidents reported in Dubai during the Unstable ..

10 hours ago

SGMB to offer training to government professionals

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.