Donations exceed 200 mln yuan from Taiwan business people, enterprises to rain-hit Henan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Taiwan business people and enterprises have donated funds and materials worth more than 200 million Yuan (about 30.96 million U.S. Dollars) to support the flood control and disaster relief in Henan Province.

The data is revealed by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council on Friday.

Torrential rain has left at least 99 people dead in the province. More than 13.91 million people in 150 county-level regions have been affected by the latest round of downpours since July 16.