Donations for French policeman who sparked riots top $1m

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :A collection for a French policeman who sparked nationwide riots last week by shooting a teenager dead reached more than 986,000 Euros ($1.07 million) on Monday, dwarfing donations to the victim's family.

More than 40,000 people have pledged money to the online fund for the officer, set up on the website Gofundme.com by a far-right media commentator.

The collection easily outstripped the 189,000 euros gathered for the family of the dead 17-year-old, Nahel, who is of north African origin and lived with his mother on a housing estate in a west Paris suburb.

Nahel's grandmother said she was "heartbroken" by the support shown for the policeman.

"He took the life of my grandson. This man must pay, the same as everyone," she told the BFM channel on Sunday.

"I have confidence in the justice system. I believe in justice."The shooting, during a traffic stop, has exposed deep political divisions in France.

Many right-wing figures are seeking to defend the security forces, while those on the left see the death as a consequence of systemic racism in the police.