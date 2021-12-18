UrduPoint.com

Donations Pour In After Australian Bouncy Castle Tragedy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 08:50 AM

Donations pour in after Australian bouncy castle tragedy

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :A memorial to victims of a bouncy castle tragedy that killed five children in Australia continued to grow Saturday, as an outpouring of support drove donations over a million Dollars.

Three 12-year-old boys and two girls, aged 11 and 12, were killed when the large inflatable castle lifted off the ground on Thursday in Devonport, northern Tasmania, police said.

Three more children were in critical condition in hospital in the state capital Hobart, and one was recovering at home.

On Saturday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the growing memorial of soft toys, flowers and emotional messages laid outside the school.

An online fundraiser -- initially aiming to raise Aus$1,000 ($712) for the victims' families -- climbed to over Aus$1.1 million on Saturday morning.

"It's just beyond anything we could have thought possible," Zoe Smith, who organised the fundraiser, told media in Devonport.

"I think it just proves how shaken up everyone is and how tight-knit of a community we are." Morrison also announced the government would fund support to the families, first responders and community affected by the tragedy.

"We grieve with them, and we mourn with them, and we want to do everything we possibly can to help them through this terrible, terrible, unthinkable and imaginable tragedy," he told reporters in Hobart.

Earlier, authorities said the children were thrown from a height of about 10 metres (33 feet), citing initial witness reports.

Police said the probe into the incident is expected to take "quite some time" and would need to interview people at the outdoor party, which some 40 Primary school children attended.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Australia Devonport Hobart Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th December 2021

38 minutes ago
 Sweden equal world record for Women&#039;s 4x50m M ..

Sweden equal world record for Women&#039;s 4x50m Medley Relay

8 hours ago
 Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

9 hours ago
 US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabili ..

US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabilities in Java-Based Software - ..

9 hours ago
 Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday A ..

Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday Amid Omicron Fears

9 hours ago
 PTV saves OIC 1974 summit's coverage in HD quality ..

PTV saves OIC 1974 summit's coverage in HD quality

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.