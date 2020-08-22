UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doncic Insists Ankle Injury Is Just 'a Little Sprain'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 10:50 AM

Doncic insists ankle injury is just 'a little sprain'

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Luka Doncic made Dallas history with the NBA team's first playoff triple-double on Friday, but the Slovenian star's left ankle sprain in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers took the sheen off the feat.

"It's not that bad," the 21-year-old told reporters after the 130-122 defeat that left the Mavericks trailing the Clippers two games to one in the best-of-seven Western Conference Series. "A little sprain." But Doncic will have an MRI exam on Saturday, and coach Rick Carlisle said he didn't know what his young star's status would be for game four on Sunday.

"Unsure of the exact severity of Luka's left ankle," Carlisle said. "We'll know more tomorrow. He did come back and try it, obviously, and wasn't moving great, so we'll see where he is come tomorrow and then Sunday morning." Doncic appeared to tweak the ankle when he slipped in the opening minutes of the game.

But the real damage was done with four minutes left in the third quarter, as he moved over to defend a driving Kawhi Leonard.

Doncic twisted the ankle and hit the court, clearly in pain. He hopped to the sideline and was helped to the locker room, returning in the fourth quarter with the ankle heavily taped.

In his brief return, Doncic polished off a triple-double of 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

But he came up limping again with 9:02 remaining and headed again to the sidelines and again to the locker room.

Carlisle said he had no qualms about putting Doncic back in the game when he said he wanted to try to play.

But he recognized immediately when Doncic couldn't go on.

"He didn't further injure it," Carlisle said. "He just wasn't able to move the way you've got to be able to move in a playoff game."

Related Topics

Young Los Angeles Carlisle Dallas Turkish Lira Sunday Coach Court

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 22 August 2020

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE denies signing security agreement with Israel

10 hours ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire declaration in Libya

10 hours ago

US Tries New Way to Activate UN Procedure to Resto ..

11 hours ago

FM Qureshi leaves China after completing two-day v ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.