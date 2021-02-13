UrduPoint.com
Doncic, Porzingis Fuel Mavs Win Over Pelicans

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 09:10 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Luka Doncic scored a career-high 46 points to propel the Dallas Mavericks to a fourth straight NBA victory on Friday, 143-130 over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Doncic added 12 assists and eight rebounds -- his seventh career game with at least 40 points and 10 assists.

Kristaps Porzingis added 36 points for the Mavericks, who withstood a career-best 36 points from Pelicans star Zion Williamson.

The scoring extravaganza included a franchise record 25 three-pointers from the Mavericks, who took a 69-65 lead into the second half -- in which they never trailed.

Doncic connected on five of eight from three-point range, while Porzingis hit eight of 13 from beyond the arc.

Williamson was a perfect 10-for-10 from the field in the first half and 14-of-15 overall -- his lone miss a three-point attempt in the third quarter.

"Luka was phenomenal," Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said. "KP was phenomenal. Williamson was ridiculous." Dallas pushed the lead to double digits midway through the third, connecting on 13 of their first 15 shots after the break.

The Mavs led by as many as 16 in the fourth quarter.

Carlisle thought the contest was a "pillow fight" defensively, but he couldn't help but be impressed by the explosive offense on display.

"The shotmaking was phenomenal, by both teams," he said. "We were able to get a little bit of traction defensively in the fourth, which helped us push the lead up a little bit." In Washington, Julius Randle scored 24 point and pulled down 18 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to a 109-91 victory over the Wizards.

The Knicks out-scored the Wizards 58-42 in the paint and out-rebounded them 65-46 to notch a second straight win despite losing Mitchell Robinson to a broken right hand at halftime.

Robinson, who was injured in a collision with Wizards guard Garrison Mathews, scored 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in 20 minutes.

Russell Westbrook scored 23 points with nine rebounds and 10 assists for Washington, who were without league-leading scorer Bradley Beal who sat out to rest.

