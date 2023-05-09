'Done deal': Messi set for megabucks Saudi move, says source

Riyadh, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Argentine superstar Lionel Messi will play in Saudi Arabia next season under a blockbuster deal, a source told AFP on Tuesday, potentially joining his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo as the kingdom lavishes its oil wealth on the sport.

Messi will sign a "huge" deal with an as-yet-unnamed club, said the source, who is close to the negotiations that are taking place just months after the 35-year-old lifted the World Cup in Qatar.

"Messi is a done deal. He will play in Saudi Arabia next season," said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The contract is exceptional. It's huge. We are just finalizing some small details," added the source, who is not authorized to speak to the media.

There was no confirmation from Messi's current club Paris Saint-Germain, which noted simply that he was under contract until June 30 when contacted by AFP.

A separate PSG source said: "If the club had wanted to renew his contract, it would have been done earlier." Just five years after allowing its first non-Muslim tourists to visit and letting women drive, Saudi Arabia is attempting to open up its conservative society and diversify its oil-reliant economy.

The world's biggest oil exporter has thrown hundreds of millions at sports deals including Ronaldo's signing, F1 in Jeddah and the divisive LIV Golf tour, drawing frequent claims it is "sportswashing" its human rights record.

Messi was suspended by Qatari-owned PSG last week for an unauthorized mid-season trip to Saudi, where he is a tourism ambassador.