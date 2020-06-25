Donor conference raises $1.8 billion for Sudan: Germany

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Pledges worth $1.8 billion were made at a donor conference to drum up international support for Sudan on Thursday, said Germany's foreign minister, who co-hosted the meeting.

"This conference opened a new chapter in the cooperation between Sudan and the international community to rebuild the country," Heiko Maas said at the video conference co-organised with Sudan, the European Union and the United Nations.