Donor Conference Raises $1.8 Billion For Sudan: Germany
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 09:50 PM
Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Pledges worth $1.8 billion were made at a donor conference to drum up international support for Sudan on Thursday, said Germany's foreign minister, who co-hosted the meeting.
"This conference opened a new chapter in the cooperation between Sudan and the international community to rebuild the country," Heiko Maas said at the video conference co-organised with Sudan, the European Union and the United Nations.