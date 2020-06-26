UrduPoint.com
Donor Conference Raises $1.8 Billion For Sudan: Germany

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Donor conference raises $1.8 billion for Sudan: Germany

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Donors pledged $1.8 billion at a conference to drum up international support for Sudan on Thursday, Germany's foreign minister said after co-hosting the meeting.

Sudan has been battling an economic crisis since long-time dictator Omar al-Bashir was ousted in April 2019 after months of street demonstrations against his three-decade rule.

Facing mounting cases of coronavirus, Sudan is now also grappling with acute medicine shortages.

"This conference opened a new chapter in the cooperation between Sudan and the international community to rebuild the country," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said at the video conference co-organised with Sudan, the European Union and the United Nations.

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok called the conference "unprecedented" and said it laid a "solid foundation for us moving forward".

The pledges on Thursday included $356.2 million (317 million Euros) from the United States, which voiced hope on Wednesday for a resolution in the coming weeks on Sudan's hopes to be delisted as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Washington first blacklisted Sudan in 1993 as Bashir turned toward Islamism.

Bashir was ousted by the military in April last year following months of protests and the new transitional government has sought to repair Sudan's international standing.

