Donor conference seeks to rally quake aid for Turkiye, Syria

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Aid organisations urged international donors at a funding conference in Brussels on Monday to step up their support for the victims of the devastating earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria last month.

The catastrophic 7.8-magnitude quake flattened entire cities, killing more than 50,000 people across southeastern Turkey and parts of war-torn Syria.

Millions were displaced and a preliminary estimate from the United Nations says the damage in Turkiye alone could amount to more than $100 billion.

Last week's flash floods in the region only added to the misery, killing 14 people living in temporary shelters.

The United Nations Development Programme warned earlier this month about the poor level of response to a call made in mid-February for urgent funding.

One aid group, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), called on donors to at least ensure that the UN's emergency appeal for $1 billion for Turkey and $397 million for Syria are fully funded.

The UN says the appeal for Turkiye has so far only been 16 percent fulfilled, while the figure for Syria stands at 72 percent.

"Over a month since the earthquake, the situation in affected regions remains desperate," said Tanya Evans, IRC country director for Syria.