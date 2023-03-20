UrduPoint.com

Donor Conference Seeks To Rally Quake Aid For Turkiye, Syria

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Donor conference seeks to rally quake aid for Turkiye, Syria

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Aid organisations urged international donors at a funding conference in Brussels on Monday to step up their support for the victims of the devastating earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria last month.

The catastrophic 7.8-magnitude quake flattened entire cities, killing more than 50,000 people across southeastern Turkey and parts of war-torn Syria.

Millions were displaced and a preliminary estimate from the United Nations says the damage in Turkiye alone could amount to more than $100 billion.

Last week's flash floods in the region only added to the misery, killing 14 people living in temporary shelters.

The United Nations Development Programme warned earlier this month about the poor level of response to a call made in mid-February for urgent funding.

One aid group, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), called on donors to at least ensure that the UN's emergency appeal for $1 billion for Turkey and $397 million for Syria are fully funded.

The UN says the appeal for Turkiye has so far only been 16 percent fulfilled, while the figure for Syria stands at 72 percent.

"Over a month since the earthquake, the situation in affected regions remains desperate," said Tanya Evans, IRC country director for Syria.

Related Topics

Earthquake United Nations Syria Poor Turkey Brussels Undp From Billion Million

Recent Stories

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks ..

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks at Copenhagen Climate Ministe ..

3 minutes ago
 Emirates embraces the spirit of the Holy Month wit ..

Emirates embraces the spirit of the Holy Month with a thoughtful passenger journ ..

9 minutes ago
 Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in ..

Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in Umm Al Qaiwain

48 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank awarded ‘Best Customer ..

Emirates Development Bank awarded ‘Best Customer Experience Digital Platform&# ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesda ..

UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesday

49 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for ..

Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for Happiness and Wellbeing

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.