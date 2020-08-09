Donors pledge disaster aid to be delivered 'directly' to Lebanese people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Donor countries on Sunday pledged to muster "major resources" to help Lebanon deal with the aftermath of the deadly Beirut port blast, saying assistance will be "directly delivered to the Lebanese population".

In a joint statement issued after a remote donor conference hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and the UN and attended by US President Donald Trump, they also offered support for an "impartial, credible and independent inquiry" into the August 4 disaster.