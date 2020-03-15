UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Don't Give In To Fear, Swiss Told As Virus Cases Almost Double

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 06:40 PM

Don't give in to fear, Swiss told as virus cases almost double

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Swiss officials urged people not to be afraid as cases of COVID-19 almost doubled on Sunday and drastic measures to halt the spread of the virus took hold.

"We must not give in to fear," Health Minister Alain Berset told NZZ am Sonntag newspaper, calling on people to stay calm and pull together.

Infections jumped on Sunday by nearly 1,000 in 24 hours to 2,200 and 14 deaths were recorded from the virus across the country.

On Friday, the government closed schools and banned large public gatherings and the army said it was preparing to help overstretched hospitals.

The country also reintroduced tight border controls with neighbouring countries in the bloc and slapped strict limits on who can cross over from hard-hit Italy, where more than 1,400 people have died in the pandemic.

The southern Ticino region, which borders Italy, went further and ordered the closure of all restaurants, bars and shops, with the exception of food stores and pharmacies.

After the nationwide measures were announced, the wealthy Alpine nation saw shelves in some supermarkets stripped bare as people anticipated tighter restrictions and shortages.

President Simonetta Sommaruga told Le Matin Dimanche newspaper Switzerland was well-placed to handle the outbreak.

"We are in a position to overcome this crisis, on the medical and the financial level," she insisted, pointing out that "Switzerland is a rich country. We won't leave anyone behind." The government announced Friday that it would make $10.5 billion available immediately to help companies and employees to make it through the crisis.

Thomas Kluhr, head of national airline Swiss, said no airline would survive the crisis without government support.

He told SonntagsBlick weekly Swiss and its parent company Lufthansa were likely to survive for longer than other airlines, adding: "But how long is unclear in this constantly changing situation."

Related Topics

Army Company Died Alpine Italy Switzerland Border Sunday All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Campaign to support Emirati fishermen launches in ..

31 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets teams at forefront of CO ..

31 minutes ago

A decade of electricity, water conservation sees A ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Customs recycles 48,000 counterfeit items in ..

46 minutes ago

WTO suspends meetings until end of April, staff re ..

1 hour ago

MOCCAE launches &#039;Children’s Environment Awa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.