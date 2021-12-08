Berlin, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday urged new Chancellor Olaf Scholz to make the "deadly serious" pandemic situation a priority at the naming of a new cabinet in Berlin.

Scholz must "ensure that the pandemic does not keep us firmly in its grip for another year and that public life can return to normal once again", Steinmeier said, urging Germans not to let Covid-19 drive them apart.