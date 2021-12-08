Don't Let Pandemic Grip Germany For Another Year, German President Urges Scholz
Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:10 PM
Berlin, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday urged new Chancellor Olaf Scholz to make the "deadly serious" pandemic situation a priority at the naming of a new cabinet in Berlin.
Scholz must "ensure that the pandemic does not keep us firmly in its grip for another year and that public life can return to normal once again", Steinmeier said, urging Germans not to let Covid-19 drive them apart.