'Don't Panic', Says Kane After England Humbled By Hungary

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :England captain Harry Kane called for cool heads after the Three Lions were thrashed 4-0 by Hungary on Tuesday to suffer their worst home defeat for 94 years.

Gareth Southgate's men are now staring at relegation from the top tier of the Nations League after their humiliation at Molineux compounded a run of four games without a win.

However, it is his side's form just five months out from the World Cup that is of most pressing concern for Southgate.

England are considered among the favourites in Qatar after reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and narrowly losing out on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 to Italy.

A trip to Italy and home clash with Germany in September in their final two Nations League group games are the only matches Southgate's men will have between now and beginning their World Cup campaign against Iran on November 21.

"We haven't had a camp like it for a long time. It's no time to panic, it's time to keep our heads up, look forward to a break now and come back strong in September," said Kane.

"It was a night to forget but we've got to take it on the chin. We've got to move forward.

"We are preparing for a big World Cup and that's the most important thing. We'll learn a lot from this camp." Southgate was targeted for most of the criticism of supporters inside the stadium in Wolverhampton.

However, Kane dismissed any suggestions he is not the man to lead England to Qatar.

"Without any question," said the Tottenham striker. "That's not even a question I should be answering."

