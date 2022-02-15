Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :A white truck parked outside Canada's parliament -- covered in protesters' signatures and scribbled slogans to mark their struggle against Covid restrictions -- has become a must-see for the truckers and supporters hoping their stand goes down in history.

Gaëtan, Derek, Ariana, Marc-André, Jessyca -- hundreds of signatures are scrawled in black marker all over the vehicle.

Alongside the Names are messages such as "God bless the trucker," "Thank you cowboy" and "People read about history, you are making it." Nearby, retired nurse Nancy Lauzon gushes with pride over her compatriots -- who are mostly seen abroad as "so polite" -- raising hell over public health rules they say went too far and are strangling their democratic freedoms.

"I put my name on this truck because I want to be part of history, and this is history in the making," Lauzon, 64, told AFP.

"Hopefully my grandchildren will remember that their nanny tried to fight for freedom," she said, her voice choking up.

At the front of the truck, a little girl in a pink ski jacket and pants, barely taller than the semi's tire, draws a heart under the tender gaze of Cathy Stevens, who is waiting her turn.

The black felt freezes in bone-chilling temperatures, however, leaving people scrambling for another.

For her partner, Gilles Desbiens, the truck covered in doodles symbolizes "a coming together of Canadians showing that they care about the future." It should be kept as a "memorial of the people," he said.