DoorDash shares rocket in US stock market debut

San Francisco, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :food delivery startup DoorDash surged some 80 percent in a US stock market debut on Wednesday, as frenzied investors pushed the shares up to a whopping $182.

DoorDash had priced the shares at $102 for its initial public offering..

DoorDash raised $3.4 billion Dollars in a market hungry for emerging tech sector firms catering to pandemic lifestyle shifts