DoorDash Shares Rocket In US Stock Market Debut
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:50 AM
San Francisco, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :food delivery startup DoorDash surged some 80 percent in a US stock market debut on Wednesday, as frenzied investors pushed the shares up to a whopping $182.
DoorDash had priced the shares at $102 for its initial public offering..
DoorDash raised $3.4 billion Dollars in a market hungry for emerging tech sector firms catering to pandemic lifestyle shifts