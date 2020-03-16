UrduPoint.com
Doosan Wins US$82 Mln Won Deal From EV Battery Maker

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:40 AM

Doosan wins US$82 mln won deal from EV battery maker

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Doosan Corporation Europe, a maker of battery copper foil for electric vehicles, has clinched an about 100 billion-won (US$82 million) order to provide copper foil to an electric vehicle battery maker, Doosan Solus said Monday.

Doosan Corporation Europe, which is wholly owned by Doosan Solus, is set to provide the core material of the electric car battery to the client from 2021 to 2024, Doosan Solus said, without giving further details, citing its confidential agreement with its client company.

The deal comes weeks before next month's completion of Doosan Corporation Europe's battery copper foil plant in Hungary.

The plant is scheduled to begin mass production of battery copper foil in the second half of the year.

The deal accounts for about 80 percent of the plant's annual production capacity, which is 10,000 tons of battery copper foil.

Doosan Solus said it plans to increase the plant's annual production capacity to 50,000 tons.

