UrduPoint.com

"Doraemon: Nobita's Sky Utopia" Tops China's Box Office Chart On Debut Day

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 03:00 PM

"Doraemon: Nobita's Sky Utopia" tops China's box office chart on debut day

BEIJING, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Japanese animation "Doraemon: Nobita's Sky Utopia" led the Chinese mainland box office on its premiere Thursday, China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The movie ended its first day of screening with daily earnings of about 47.76 million Yuan (around 6.74 million U.S. Dollars).

It tells a story about Doraemon and Nobita's journey to find Utopia, a perfect crescent-shaped land in the sky where everyone lives happily and everything is perfect.

A restored version of "Castle in the Sky," a classic animated film directed by Japanese animation guru Hayao Miyazaki, came in second and pocketed about 33.

43 million yuan on Thursday, also International Children's Day.

The movie tells the story of a girl and a boy who embark on an adventure to protect a mysterious crystal that bestows the power of flight from a power-hungry army, a group of secret agents, and a family of pirates.

"Fast X," the latest installment in the Fast and Furious action franchise, came in third with a daily box office of 18.51 million yuan.

Related Topics

Army Film And Movies China Miyazaki Family From Million

Recent Stories

OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the ..

OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the Launch of OPPO MR Glass Devel ..

31 minutes ago
 PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allega ..

PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allegations in jail

2 hours ago
 All eight countries that have qualified for quarte ..

All eight countries that have qualified for quarter-finals confirmed

2 hours ago
 Khalifa Fund supports two UAE businesses at &#039; ..

Khalifa Fund supports two UAE businesses at &#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum& ..

2 hours ago
 Eight-year old girl raped, culprit escapes broad d ..

Eight-year old girl raped, culprit escapes broad daylight in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Another setback to PTI as Pervez Khattak steps dow ..

Another setback to PTI as Pervez Khattak steps down from party position

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.