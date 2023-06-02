BEIJING, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Japanese animation "Doraemon: Nobita's Sky Utopia" led the Chinese mainland box office on its premiere Thursday, China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The movie ended its first day of screening with daily earnings of about 47.76 million Yuan (around 6.74 million U.S. Dollars).

It tells a story about Doraemon and Nobita's journey to find Utopia, a perfect crescent-shaped land in the sky where everyone lives happily and everything is perfect.

A restored version of "Castle in the Sky," a classic animated film directed by Japanese animation guru Hayao Miyazaki, came in second and pocketed about 33.

43 million yuan on Thursday, also International Children's Day.

The movie tells the story of a girl and a boy who embark on an adventure to protect a mysterious crystal that bestows the power of flight from a power-hungry army, a group of secret agents, and a family of pirates.

"Fast X," the latest installment in the Fast and Furious action franchise, came in third with a daily box office of 18.51 million yuan.