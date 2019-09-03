UrduPoint.com
Dorian Kills Five In Bahamas, US Evacuates Coast

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 08:50 AM

Dorian kills five in Bahamas, US evacuates coast

Port Saint Lucie, United States, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Monster storm Dorian hovered over the Bahamas Monday as surging seawaters and ferocious winds sowed chaos in low-lying island communities, killing at least five people and spurring mass evacuations on the US east coast.

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis termed the hurricane a "historic tragedy" for the archipelago.

"Thus far, the Royal Bahamas Police Force has confirmed that there are five deaths in Abaco," Minnis told a news conference, referring to the islands where Dorian made landfall as a Category 5 storm on Sunday, packing blistering winds of 185 miles per hour (290 kilometers per hour).

"Teams will go to Abaco as soon as possible for a full and proper assessment and identification," he said.

As Dorian ground to a standstill, pounding Grand Bahama further to the west of the island chain, the Bahamas tourism and aviation ministry announced the start of rescue operations "in parts where it is safe." US forecasters said the storm would keep hammering the Bahamas overnight into Tuesday.

For many, the wait for help to arrive has been terrifying.

A text message seen by AFP from a woman named Kendra Williams, who lives on Grand Bahama said: "We are under water; we are up in the ceiling.

Can someone please assist us or send some help. Please. Me and my six grandchildren and my son, we are in the ceiling." Abaco resident Ramond A. King captured scenes of devastation in footage provided to AFP, showing flooded streets strewn with trees and downed power lines and at least one home washed clearly away.

"Look at this," he can be heard saying. "We need help, everything down. Everything down. Look at my roof off, my house. I still got life. Thank God for life. I can rebuild." "The tornado came from around this side... My neighbor used to live there. His house ain't even there." Dorian weakened slightly Monday to a still-devastating Category 4 storm, punishing Grand Bahama with "life-threatening storm surge and catastrophic winds," the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest bulletin.

At 0100 GMT Tuesday, the hurricane was stationary, the NHC said, whipping the Caribbean island with torrential rains and winds of 140 miles per hour, with gusts up to 165.

It is forecast to resume moving westward overnight. "Although gradual weakening is forecast, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days," the NHC said.

