Dorian makes landfall near Halifax, Canada as a dangerous post-tropical cyclone

Ottawa, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Dorian made landfall in Canada on Saturday night south of Halifax with ferocious 100 mph (155 kph) winds, meteorologists said, toppling trees and whipping up debris.

The storm churned up 65-foot (20-meter) waves which pounded the coast near the port city that is home to Canada's Atlantic fleet.

As it moved north from the US after devastating the Bahamas, the storm was now being called a "very intense post-tropical cyclone," but the Canadian Hurricane Centre warned that it was still packing gale-force winds.