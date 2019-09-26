UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dorm Death Of New Zealand Student To Be Investigated: University

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 08:00 AM

Dorm death of New Zealand student to be investigated: university

Wellington, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :An investigation will be launched into the unexplained death of a teenage student who lay unnoticed in his campus accommodation for two months, a New Zealand university said.

Police found the 19-year-old's body on Monday after reportedly being alerted when fellow students in the University of Canterbury halls of residence became concerned about the smell coming from his room.

The body was so badly decomposed that police said specialist disaster victim investigators were brought in to formally identify it.

University vice-chancellor Cheryl de la Rey said it was an "extremely distressing time" for students and staff coming to grips with what had happened.

"Despite the comprehensive pastoral care programmes in place, for us it is inconceivable to imagine how these circumstances could have occurred," she said in a statement.

De la Rey said an independent investigation into the circumstances of the death will be launched.

The student's identity has not been revealed, but local media said he was in his first year at university.

He was found in a private student dorm run by Campus Living Villages -- a company that runs student accommodation with more than 45,000 beds in the US, the UK and Australia, as well as New Zealand, according to its website.

Local media reported the student's stepfather had raised concerns with police after being unable to contact the student via friends and quotes a relative as saying "it's not right, it's just not right on any level".

Police and the coroner are also investigating the student's death.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the government would await the outcome of those inquiries before looking at whether regulations around student accommodation needed to change.

"Clearly there's been quite a big failure here," he told reporters.

Related Topics

UK Police Australia Student Company United Kingdom Media From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Druzhba Reverse Flow Most Profitable Option of Oil ..

8 minutes ago

Turkey's West Hit by 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake- Eur ..

8 minutes ago

Verstappen set for grid penalty at Russian Grand P ..

8 minutes ago

Air pollution linked to mental health issues in ki ..

8 minutes ago

UAE takes part in Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meet ..

21 minutes ago

Hazza Al Mansoori adds his name to 239 ISS visitor ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.