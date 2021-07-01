UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dortmund Agrees Sancho Transfer To Man Utd For 85 Mn Euros

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Dortmund agrees Sancho transfer to Man Utd for 85 mn euros

Berlin, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund confirmed Thursday that they have reached a deal to transfer England winger Jadon Sancho to Manchester United for a fee of 85 million Euros ($100 million, £73 million).

In a statement, Dortmund said it had reached an agreement for the English club to pay a "fixed transfer fee of 85 million euros" for the 21-year-old.

"The contractual details now have to be coordinated and completed," said Dortmund in their statement.

"Moreover, the formal processing of the transfer is still subject to the successful completion of all necessary medical tests and examinations." Dortmund did not give details on the length of the contract, but reports have said it would last five years.

Sancho will become the second most expensive English footballer when he joins United, who signed Harry Maguire two years ago from Leicester for £80 million.

United have been keen to bring Sancho to Old Trafford since last year.

After failing to meet Dortmund's £100 million asking price last year, the Premier League club have been in protracted negotiations since the end of the season in a bid to tie up the transfer.

United's initial £67 million offer was rejected but they improved the bid sufficiently to convince Dortmund to sell, albeit at a lower price than they wanted 12 months ago due to the financial fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sancho's transfer is one of the most expensive in Bundesliga history.

The 100-million-euro mark had been smashed by the 2017 transfer of French forward Ousmane Dembele from Dortmund to Barcelona for 105 million euros.

Attacking midfielder Kai Havertz was transferred last summer for 80 million euros from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea.

Sancho's contract with Dortmund had been due to run to June 30, 2023.

Related Topics

Dortmund Barcelona Leicester Price Old Trafford Manchester United June 2017 All From Agreement Chelsea Premier League Borussia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 1,037 new coronavirus cases, 40 d ..

12 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi signs MoU with United Arab Emira ..

27 minutes ago

Work permits for Golden Residency holders launched

42 minutes ago

UAE, Austria sign agreement to avoid double taxati ..

57 minutes ago

Emirati Genome Programme, SEHA partner to ramp up ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 1,556 reco ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.