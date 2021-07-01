Dortmund agrees Sancho transfer to Man Utd for 85 mn euros

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund confirmed Thursday that they have reached a deal to transfer England winger Jadon Sancho to Manchester United for a fee of 85 million Euros ($100 million, £73 million).

In a statement, Dortmund said it had reached an agreement for the English club to pay a "fixed transfer fee of 85 million euros" for the 21-year-old.

"The contractual details now have to be coordinated and completed," said Dortmund in their statement.

"Moreover, the formal processing of the transfer is still subject to the successful completion of all necessary medical tests and examinations." Dortmund did not give details on the length of the contract, but reports have said it would last five years.

Sancho will become the second most expensive English footballer when he joins United, who signed Harry Maguire two years ago from Leicester for £80 million.

United have been keen to bring Sancho to Old Trafford since last year.

After failing to meet Dortmund's £100 million asking price last year, the Premier League club have been in protracted negotiations since the end of the season in a bid to tie up the transfer.

United's initial £67 million offer was rejected but they improved the bid sufficiently to convince Dortmund to sell, albeit at a lower price than they wanted 12 months ago due to the financial fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sancho's transfer is one of the most expensive in Bundesliga history.

The 100-million-euro mark had been smashed by the 2017 transfer of French forward Ousmane Dembele from Dortmund to Barcelona for 105 million euros.

Attacking midfielder Kai Havertz was transferred last summer for 80 million euros from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea.

Sancho's contract with Dortmund had been due to run to June 30, 2023.