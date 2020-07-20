Dortmund announce signing of English teenager Jude Bellingham

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Highly-rated English teenager Jude Bellingham has joined Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund from English Championship side Birmingham City, the German club announced Monday.

The 17-year-old has signed a "long-term contract" and is to join the first team squad from July 30, Dortmund said in a statement.

Neither club disclosed further details, but the transfer fee is reported to be around 22 million Euros ($25 million).

"I can't thank Birmingham City enough for what they have done for me, not just this past year but since the age of seven," said Bellingham.