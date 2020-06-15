UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dortmund Coach Determined Not To Burn Out Haaland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Dortmund coach determined not to burn out Haaland

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre insists he will resist the urge to rush Erling Braut Haaland back into the starting side to avoid putting the teenage striker under unnecessary strain.

Haaland, 19, came off the bench to score Dortmund's last-gasp winner at Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday which secured Champions League qualification for next season.

Bayern Munich lead second-placed Dortmund by seven points with three games to play, and victory at Werder Bremen on Tuesday would secure an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title.

Norway international Haaland has scored 11 goals in 12 league games since arriving from Salzburg in January, but he has been struggling with a knee injury of late.

With a top-four finish guaranteed, Favre said Haaland is unlikely to start at home to relegation-threatened Mainz on Wednesday.

"He is 19. It's normal that he is sometimes tired," Favre said in Monday's press conference.

"He's still growing up, has been injured two or three times since he's been here.

"We have to be careful and dose out what he does. Otherwise it will be dangerous." Just as he did in Duesseldorf, Julian Brandt is set to start up front instead of Haaland against Mainz.

"We have a plan with him (Haaland)," explained Favre.

"It is impossible for many players to play three games in one week," the Swiss added, with Dortmund also facing third-placed RB Leipzig away this Saturday.

"We need him. I like his mentality, he always wants to play, he always wants to win.

"Of course he still has to develop and has so much potential."

Related Topics

Injured Salzburg Mainz Dortmund Leipzig Bremen Munich Lead January From Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

1 minute ago

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

31 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

31 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

44 minutes ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

1 hour ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.