Dortmund Fans Banned From Away Hoffenheim Games For Two Seasons

Sat 22nd February 2020

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Borussia Dortmund supporters have been banned for the next two seasons from away games at Hoffenheim, the German Football Association (DFB) confirmed Friday.

The DFB has acted on a suspended sentence, initially imposed in November 2018 after Dortmund fans unfurled banners insulting Hoffenheim's wealthy backer Dietmar Hopp, because more threatening behaviour was aimed at Hopp, 79, by away fans when the teams met in December.

"The activation of the suspended sentence means Dortmund will play all competitive matches in Hoffenheim next season and the one after next without away supporters," said the DFB in a statement.

"In addition, Dortmund must compensate Hoffenheim for the loss of income caused by the lack of spectators in the away end."The DFB has also fined Dortmund 50,000 Euros ($54,282) of which 17,000 euros can be used for safety and violence prevention measures.

