Dortmund Lose Brandt To Ankle Injury

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Dortmund lose Brandt to ankle injury

Berlin, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Borussia Dortmund winger Julian Brandt faces a race to be fit for the German side's Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain after the club confirmed on Sunday that he had suffered an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old was substituted at half-time of Saturday's 4-3 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen, which left his team third in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund said Brandt had suffered torn ankle ligaments and will miss Friday's league clash at Eintracht Frankfurt.

They have not said whether the German international will be fit for their Champions League first leg at home to PSG on February 18.

Dortmund are already without captain Marco Reus, who suffered a leg injury in their German Cup loss at Werder Bremen last month.

