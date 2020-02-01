UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dortmund Sign Germany Midfielder Emre Can From Juventus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Dortmund sign Germany midfielder Emre Can from Juventus

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Borussia Dortmund beefed up their midfield on transfer deadline day by signing Germany international Emre Can from Juventus, the Bundesliga club confirmed Friday.

The 26-year-old, who can play as a defender or defensive midfielder, will initially join on loan as cover for injured Danish player Thomas Delaney until the end of the season.

However, the transfer will then become a permanent move, "provided that agreed parameters are met", according to a statement on the Dortmund website.

"In Emre Can, we are getting a German international who can play in different systems in several positions in both defence and central midfield," said Dortmund's sports director Michael Zorc.

"He is a player who also brings his physicality to bear and has a strong will to win." According to reports, Dortmund are set to pay around 25 million Euros ($27 million) for the ex-Liverpool and Bayern Munich central midfielder.

German daily Bild claim Can has taken a pay cut to join Dortmund, where he will earn 8.5 million euros per season, instead of 14 million at Juventus.

His move is said to be motivated by a desire for more game time back in Germany as he pushes for a place in Joachim Loew's national team at the Euro 2020 finals.

Can has not held down a starting place at Juventus this season and did not feature in any of their Champions League matches.

It has been a busy few days for Dortmund, who sold Spain striker Paco Alcacer to Villarreal on Thursday having already signed Norwegian teenager Erling Braut Haaland.

The 19-year-old striker cost 20 million euros from Salzburg at the start of the month and has made an immediate impact with five goals in his first two games.

Related Topics

Injured Loan Sports German Germany Salzburg Dortmund Spain Euro 2020 From Bayern Juventus Borussia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

4 minutes ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

4 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

4 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

4 minutes ago

IOM Offers Countries Technical Support as Coronavi ..

26 minutes ago

American Airlines Suspends Flights to China Effect ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.