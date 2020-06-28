UrduPoint.com
Dortmund Unable To Keep Loan Star Hakimi

Sun 28th June 2020

Dortmund unable to keep loan star Hakimi

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Morocco international Achraf Hakimi will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer after two years on loan from Real Madrid, the Bundesliga club's sporting director Michael Zorc said Saturday.

Hakimi, 21, has drawn reported interest from Inter Milan and could be sold for around 40 million Euros ($45 million) after an impressive past season with Dortmund.

He scored five goals and provided 10 assists in the Bundesliga while displaying his versatility at both right and left-back as well as in a more advanced position.

Zorc, who was initially hopeful of retaining Hakimi, said the asking price for the Madrid-born player had risen again.

"We don't want to go there, we can't" keep him, said a rueful Zorc.

