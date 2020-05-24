UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dortmund Waiting On Defender Hummels For Bayern Clash

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 06:10 PM

Dortmund waiting on defender Hummels for Bayern clash

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Borussia Dortmund is waiting on the fitness of defensive chief Mats Hummels for Tuesday's Bundesliga top-of-the-table showdown at home to leaders Bayern Munich.

The 2014 World Cup winner aggravated his Achilles tendon in Saturday's 2-0 win at Wolfsburg which kept second-placed Dortmund four points behind leaders Bayern, who are chasing an eighth straight league title.

Hummels came off at half-time on Saturday, but Dortmund still hope he can lead the hosts' defence against his former club Bayern.

"Mats has a problem with his Achilles tendon and we hope he can play on Tuesday," said Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc.

"He has had the problem for a while.

" Hummels was treated at Dortmund's training ground on Sunday and if he is not fit, Emre Can, who replaced Hummels in Wolfsburg, will deputise against Bayern.

In the Munich squad, there are question marks over midfielder Thiago Alcantara and defender Jerome Boateng.

Alcantara sat out Saturday's 5-2 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt in Munich with a groin strain,.

Boateng came off late in the second-half with a muscular knock.

Bayern hammered Dortmund 4-0 at the Allianz Arena in Munich when the teams last met in November.

The Bundesliga became the first top European league to return during the COVID-19 pandemic last weekend with all matches played behind closed doors.

Related Topics

World Sports Dortmund Frankfurt Munich Lead November Sunday All Top Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE leaders on Ei ..

27 minutes ago

&#039;Mother of the Nation’ provides breakfast t ..

42 minutes ago

Kuwait confirms 838 more virus cases, eight deaths

2 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi shares guidelines to reopen UAE capi ..

4 hours ago

Documentary on UAE’s first astronaut mission pre ..

5 hours ago

Korea registers 25 new coronavirus cases

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.