Dortmund's Haaland Fit For Sevilla Clash After Bayern Knock

Mon 08th March 2021 | 11:10 PM

Dortmund's Haaland fit for Sevilla clash after Bayern knock

Dortmund, Germany, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland will be available for Tuesday's Champions League last 16, second leg at home to Sevilla, coach Edin Terzic said on the eve of the game.

Haaland, 20, who has scored 29 goals in 28 games this season, had been a doubt after leaving the pitch on the hour mark of Saturday's Bundesliga loss at Bayern Munich.

"Erling is doing well, he was on the field this morning, we assume he'll be there tomorrow," Terzic said, with his side holding a 3-2 advantage from the first leg in Spain.

Dortmund will be without England attacker Jadon Sancho after he suffered a muscle injury in last Tuesday's German Cup quarter-final win over Borussia Moenchengladbach.

"Jadon will not be at our disposal for the weeks to come," Terzic said.

Portugal's Raphael Guerreiro and teenage midfielder Giovanni Reyna remain injury doubts.

"For them it's a question of days. We'll see... what they're like on Tuesday at training, to see if they can play the match," Terzic said.

