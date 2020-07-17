UrduPoint.com
Dortmund's Meunier Slams PSG Over Champions League Omission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Dortmund's Meunier slams PSG over Champions League omission

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Borussia Dortmund's new signing Thomas Meunier has criticised former club Paris Saint-Germain, who he claims refused to let him play in next month's Champions League 'Final Eight' despite permission from the Bundesliga club.

The Belgian right-back signed for Bundesliga runners-up Dortmund on a free transfer in June.

However, even though Dortmund gave him permission to play for PSG in the Champions League quarter-finals next month in Lisbon, Meunier claims the French club showed no interest.

The 28-year-old slammed PSG's Brazilian sporting director Leonardo in an interview with German press agency DPA.

"Leonardo never attempted an agreement with Dortmund, let alone with me," said Meunier.

"Leonardo had contact with Dortmund, but was not interested in a possible loan fee up to the end of August." He said he was particularly annoyed by comments Leonardo made in the French press.

"He told the press in France that I had refused to extend the (PSG) contract (into August), but that's not true -- I want to make that clear."Meunier said he was told by PSG via a letter to stay away from club premises during the four-month coronavirus lockdown in France.

He played for PSG in their last 16 first-leg 2-1 defeat in Dortmund in February, but was suspended for the return game which the French champions won 2-0 to progress to a quarter-final tie against Atalanta on August 12.

