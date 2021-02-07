UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dortmund's Top-four Hopes Hit By Freiburg Defeat

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 12:40 AM

Dortmund's top-four hopes hit by Freiburg defeat

Berlin, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Goalkeeper Marwin Hitz made an embarrassing error on Saturday as Borussia Dortmund's Champions League qualification hopes suffered a blow with a 2-1 loss at Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

Hitz fumbled Jonathan Schmid's second-half shot to hand Freiburg their first win against Dortmund since 2010. The defeat left Dortmund three points and two places adrift of the top four.

"We need to turn results around quickly. I don't want to imagine not playing in Europe next season," Dortmund midfielder Emre Can told Sky.

"I'm not just disappointed, I'm annoyed. We made mistakes again today which we can't afford to make," said coach Edin Terzic.

A long-range effort from South Korean youth international Jeong Woo-yeong gave Freiburg the lead just after half-time, before Hitz allowed Schmid's shot to slip through his fingers at the near post minutes later.

A late strike from 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko was not enough to rescue a point for Dortmund.

Elsewhere, former Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi endured a difficult debut for Schalke as a 3-0 defeat at home to RB Leipzig kept his new club rooted to the bottom of the table.

"Of course I'd hoped for a better debut. I knew it wasn't going to be easy here, but I think there is still hope," said Mustafi, whose side are nine points adrift of safety.

Nordi Mukiele gave Leipzig the lead at the end of a turgid first half, beating Mustafi in the air to head the ball in at a corner.

Marcel Sabitzer put the game beyond doubt in the second half, sweeping a low shot past Mustafi and goalkeeper Ralf Faehrmann, before Willi Orban headed in Leipzig's third.

The win kept second-placed Leipzig seven points behind league leaders Bayern Munich, who had temporarily extended the lead to ten with their 1-0 win at Hertha Berlin on Friday.

Both Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen remained hot on Leipzig's heels with wins on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Wout Weghorst and Ridle Baku gave Wolfsburg their fifth win in a row away to Augsburg, while Leverkusen were 5-2 home winners in an entertaining clash with Stuttgart.

Kerem Demirbay put Leverkusen in front with a neat backheel volley from close range on 18 minutes and nutmegged Stuttgart goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to double the lead shortly afterwards.

Sasa Kalajdzic struck twice in the second half, but his second was a mere consolation goal. Leon Bailey and Florian Wirtz had already given Leverkusen a commanding lead.

English winger Demarai Gray, who joined Leverkusen from Leicester City in January, added a fifth before full-time on his debut to pick up his first Bundesliga goal.

Elsewhere, second-from-bottom Mainz moved to within four points of safety as Moussa Niakhate's first-half penalty gave them a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to Union Berlin.

Related Topics

Europe Baku Mainz Dortmund Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Berlin Leon Leicester Lead North Korea January Post From Top Arsenal Bayern Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirms UAE’s commitment to ..

16 minutes ago

President for undoing Indian evils, portrayal of P ..

17 minutes ago

EU-Russia Relations Far From Satisfactory, Dialogu ..

60 minutes ago

Edouard strikes again as Celtic edge past Motherwe ..

60 minutes ago

Ganna wins Etoile de Besseges fourth stage after b ..

1 hour ago

Twitter suspends more than 200 accounts for raisin ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.