Double Covid Jab Seems To Protect Against Delta Variant: EMA

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Double Covid jab seems to protect against Delta variant: EMA

The Hague, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Two doses of Covid vaccine appear to provide protection against the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus, the European Medicines Agency said on Thursday.

"Emerging data from real world evidence are showing that two doses of vaccines are protective against the Delta variant," Marco Cavaleri, EMA head of vaccine strategy, told a news conference.

