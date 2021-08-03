UrduPoint.com

Double Gold For New Zealand Kayaker Carrington

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 12:10 PM

Double gold for New Zealand kayaker Carrington

Tokyo, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :New Zealand's Lisa Carrington continued an extraordinary nine-year unbeaten streak to win the 200-metre single-kayak sprint in Tokyo on Tuesday, then backed it up to claim gold in the 500m.

Carrington's golden double makes her New Zealand's most successful female Olympian, with four golds and one silver over three Games dating back to London 2012.

Three of the gold medals came in the 200m solo sprint, an event the 32-year-old has dominated without defeat since 2012, a run which also includes seven world titles.

Carrington, an indigenous New Zealander who earlier this year was named the most influential Maori athlete of the past 30 years, described her hectic morning as "awesome".

"Today was a busy day," she said after the 500m win with partner Caitlin Regal. "It was exciting, the conditions were challenging -- it was more than just physical.

"It's unbelievable that we could do that. In training, you're working hard and you think you might have a chance, but to put it together on the day is a special thing." Carrington has the chance to boost her medal tally when she contests the single 500m on Thursday and the four-woman 500m on Saturday.

Success in either event would take her beyond fellow kayaker Ian Ferguson -- who also has four golds and one silver from the Seoul and Los Angeles Games in the 1980s -- on New Zealand's all-time medal table.

Carrington set an Olympic record of 38.120 seconds in the 200m solo, beating Teresa Portela of Spain (38.883) and Denmark's Emma Jorgensen (38.901).

She joined Regal less than an hour later and the New Zealand pair set another Games record of 1:35.785 the dual 500m, ahead of Poland (1:36.753) and Hungary (1:36.867).

Carrington said ahead of the Tokyo Olympics that she was not dwelling on her long unbeaten run in the 200m, preferring to focus on upcoming challenges.

"I guess you don't want to lose the streak you have, but I purposefully try not to focus on it," she told sports Illustrated.

"It doesn't matter because my next race matters. Maybe later I'll have a peaceful moment thinking 'Wow, that's really cool, it's really special', but I'm still striving for the next thing as well."

Related Topics

World Sports London Los Angeles Tokyo Seoul Spain Poland Hungary Denmark Turkish Lira Gold Silver Olympics Event From Race New Zealand

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 67 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

COVID-19 claims 67 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

23 minutes ago
 Dr Najeebullah appointed as PCB’s Chief Medical ..

Dr Najeebullah appointed as PCB’s Chief Medical Officer

28 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Investor-friendly policies bearing frui ..

UAE Press: Investor-friendly policies bearing fruits for Dubai

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd August 2021

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2021

3 hours ago
 WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.